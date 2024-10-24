Semenyo Beats Them All

Antoine Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo has been named Bournemouth’s Player of the Month for September, a well-deserved recognition after a brilliant month for the Ghanaian forward.

His relentlessness and attacking efforts were celebrated on Wednesday, as he received the award amid congratulations and well wishes from the club’s fans.

Semenyo displayed remarkable consistency throughout the month, not missing a game, and he scored a spectacular goal against Southampton, capping off an excellent performance.

The 24-year-old, born in London, has not missed a game this season, and his consistent displays have led to increased interest from top clubs, including Arsenal, as his profile rises in the Premier League.

So far this season, he has contributed three goals and one assist in nine appearances for Bournemouth, just five goals shy of matching his impressive tally from last season, which was significant enough to earn him a five-year contract extension.

Semenyo joined the club from Bristol City for just over 10 million euros, but he is now valued at approximately 20 million euros, according to Transfermarkt, with several elite clubs closely monitoring his progress.