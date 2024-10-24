Vini Jr. Wants To Stay At Real ‘Forever’

Vinícius Júnior

Vinícius Júnior has made the declaration that he wants to stay at Real Madrid “forever” amid ongoing reports linking him with a move to Saudi Pro League.

The Brazil forward, who is the favourite to lift the Ballon d’Or award on October 28, has been the subject of interest from Saudi clubs.

Sources told ESPN in August that Vinícius would wait until the end of this season before deciding whether to pursue a move away from Madrid.

However, after scoring a second-half hat trick in Madrid’s 5-2 comeback victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday, he made clear his desire to remain at the club if possible.

“I’m still only 24,” Vinícius said. “I want to stay here forever and contribute as much as possible to this team, which has given me everything since I arrived here.”

The hat trick against Dortmund was his first in the Champions League, although Vinícius played down his heroics.

“[Real Madrid coach Carlo] Ancelotti told me to keep it up, that I can always do more,” he said. “But we have to improve and play like this from the off, otherwise the coach won’t be able to take it.

“This is our competition and we want to win it again.”

Vinícius scored 24 goals and provided 11 assists in all competitions last season for LaLiga champions Madrid, including his team’s second goal when they won the Champions League final against Dortmund in June.