‘Man U Will Succeed Sooner Or Later’

José Mourinho

Fenerbahce head coach, José Mourinho, has said he expects his former club Manchester United to succeed “sooner or later” despite the ongoing turbulence at the Premier League club.

Erik ten Hag’s team are 12th in the standings after winning just three of their opening eight league games and are winless in the Europa League.

Speaking ahead of his team’s showdown against United on Thursday, Mourinho told a news conference: “Having analysed them with my team, there is work there and they will succeed sooner or later.

“I want them to be successful. I wish the best for the coach and players.

“I want the best for them. If things are not going amazingly well for them, it’s not something that makes me happy.”

Mourinho said he understands United fans’ frustration after a run of just one win in nine European matches.

Ten Hag’s side ended a five-match winless run in Saturday’s 2-1 league win over Brentford.

“They have a better team than the results are showing,” Mourinho said.

Despite their struggles this season, Mourinho said United can lift the Europa League.

“If I have to say now who are the two biggest candidates to win the Europa League, I think it’s easy, I would say Manchester United and Tottenham,” he said. “The Premier League is a different level of quality, a different level of intensity, of pace, of tactical culture, of everything.”