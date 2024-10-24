Twicy Grabs 7 Nominations At CMA

The organisers of the annual Central Music Awards (CMA), have unveiled its 2024 nominations, and Afrobeat/highlife sensation Twicy received seven nominations.

The talented singer-songwriter is being recognised for his debut album ‘Far Away’ and hit singles ‘Lotto’ and ‘Live It Up’.

In an interview with BEATWAVES, Twicy stated that he is poised to showcase his talent to the world. “I have a great selection of music released, with others yet to be released. I implore you all to rally support behind me as the future of Ghana music depends on the way people support new artistes to shine,” he said.

Twicy also urged his followers to cast their votes by dialing *920*208# and inserting his unique code for each category, or simply visit jetcast.app.

Twicy recently wrapped up a successful media tour in Nigeria, making stops at renowned outlets like thebeat999fm, tvcentertainment, Silverbird TV, Vybz FM, and SoundCity FM.

During his tour, he delivered a captivating performance of his hit single ‘Live It Up’ alongside glitchafrica, leaving audiences wanting more.

In a recent interview, Twicy hinted at an upcoming single that promises to make a significant impact in the music scene.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke