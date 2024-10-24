Samini Is Oak Wellness Hub Ambassador

Samini in a group photograph with staff of Oak Wellness

Renowned Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Samini, has officially partnered with Oak Wellness Hub, a leading spine clinic located in East Legon, as their new brand ambassador.

The signing ceremony, which took place on Thursday, October 17 at the Oak Wellness Hub, was a celebration of wellness and collaboration.

Samini, who began his journey with the clinic as a patient, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating, “I started as a patient and now I see myself as a friend of Oak. The therapeutic services I received here are unmatched, and I’m eager to share the incredible work that Dr. Afua Adjei-Kwayisi and her team are doing.”

Dr. Afua Adjei-Kwayisi, the lead clinician and executive partner at Oak Wellness Hub, shared her enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting its potential to solidify Oak’s reputation as a leader in wellness, chiropractic care, physiotherapy, and rehabilitation services.

Under this collaboration, Oak Wellness will provide Samini and a significant other with comprehensive wellness packages over the next three years.

This includes expert spine care, chiropractic treatments, soothing massages, relaxing pool services, and much more.

For over five years, Oak Wellness Hub has been at the forefront of spinal rehabilitative care in East Legon.

With a commitment to evidence-based practices and an expanding range of services including spinal decompression and physiotherapy, Oak Wellness has garnered respect and credibility both locally and internationally.

This partnership is not just a win for Samini; it heralds a new era of innovative wellness services in Ghana and across Africa.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke