King Paluta Releases New Song

King Paluta

Ghanaian rapper and songwriter, King Paluta, has officially released his new single titled ‘For the Poppin’ to entertain his fans.

‘For the Poppin’ showcases his unique flair, combining infectious beats with bold, energetic bars that celebrate his lyrical prowess.

This latest release adds to King Paluta’s growing catalogue of hits, reinforcing his place as one of the most exciting and versatile artistes in Ghana’s rap scene.

The song is now available for streaming on digital platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, and Audiomack.

King Paluta has had a blazing year in the music industry, topping charts and performing on some of the biggest venues not only in Ghana but throughout the world.

He is one of the most streamed Ghanaian artistes this year, and has received numerous awards.

With his timeless hit tunes, King Paluta has emerged as one of the biggest breakthrough talents of the year in review.

The rapper has created several successful hits, including ‘Yahitte’, ‘Sika Aba Fie,’ and ‘Aha Akye’, among others.

He has also featured on some top hits, including Wendy Shay’s ‘Special Love’, Tulenkey’s ‘Muscatella’, and Camidoh’s ‘NFL’.