Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Vice Presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has energized nursing students at Korle Bu Nursing and Midwifery Training School, emphasizing the significance of voting for the NPP in the upcoming elections.

Protecting Allowances and Free SHS

Dr Opoku Prempeh reminded the students that their allowances, canceled under John Mahama’s administration, were restored by the NPP.

He assured them that voting #number1 would safeguard their benefits and protect the Free SHS policy for future generations.

Agenda 111: Transforming Healthcare Infrastructure

The Vice Presidential candidate highlighted the NPP’s commitment to transforming Ghana’s healthcare infrastructure through Agenda 111.

This ambitious project aims to construct district hospitals across Ghana, providing nursing students with job opportunities and better working conditions.

Digital Transformation and Job Empowerment

Under Dr. Bawumia’s leadership, the NPP is dedicated to transforming Ghana into the digital hub of West Africa.

Dr Prempeh emphasized the importance of digitalization in driving innovation, empowering youth, and positioning Ghana at the forefront of the digital economy.

Students Reaction

The students enthusiastically responded to Prempeh’s message, chanting “NPP nie Alawa Nie! Bawumia nie! Alawa nie.”

This rallying cry demonstrates their commitment to voting for the NPP and Dr. Bawumia, who they believe will ensure their job security and provide better healthcare infrastructure.

In 2017, President Nana Akufo-Addo reinstated the allowance, benefiting 58,000 health trainees, including nurses and midwives, with each receiving GH¢400 per month.

This gesture has been well-received by the trainees, who had faced hardships due to the cancellation of the allowance.

Dr. Prempeh urged the students to spread Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s message of hope and bold solutions for the future.

However, Napo noted that the NPP’s commitment to digitalization and transformative policies has resonated with the nursing trainees, who see Dr. Bawumia as the “man of the moment” guiding Ghana into the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

-BY Daniel Bampoe