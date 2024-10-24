NDC Scheming To Rig 2024 Elections- NPP Hints

Richard Ahiagbah

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has unleashed a scathing attack on the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Speaker Alban Bagbin, accusing them of orchestrating a parliamentary coup to disrupt government business and rig the 2024 elections.

Uncovering the NDC’s “Comprehensive Strategy

Richard Ahiagbah, NPP’s Director of Communications, revealed shocking details from a purported NDC document titled “Winning the 2024 Elections and Beyond: A Comprehensive NDC Strategy.”

This alleged blueprint outlines the party’s plan to leverage parliamentary numbers to create gridlock, derail essential government business, and ultimately sway the election outcome.

Speaker Bagbin’s Role Under Scrutiny

Ahiagbah’s accusations implicate Speaker Bagbin as a collaborator in the NDC’s alleged scheme.

By intentionally frustrating the government’s legislative agenda, Bagbin is compromising the integrity of parliament, the NPP claims.

Background of Parliamentary Tensions

The current standoff is the latest escalation in a long-simmering parliamentary tug-of-war.

The NDC has been asserting its parliamentary strength, while the NPP has accused the opposition of obstructionism.

NPP’s Call to Action

The NPP is urging Ghanaians to recognize the NDC’s alleged antics and demand accountability from their leaders.

Ahiagbah emphasized, “The NDC’s actions are a threat to our democracy, and we must not allow them to succeed.”

BY Daniel Bampoe