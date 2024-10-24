Parliamentary Showdown: Supreme Court Ruling Awaited On Vacant Seats

Parliament is on the edge as it awaits a final ruling from the Supreme Court on Speaker Alban Bagbin’s contentious decision to declare four parliamentary seats vacant.

The dispute has sparked a contentious battle between the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), with both sides claiming majority status.

Background of the Controversy

The Speaker had declared four parliamentary seats vacant, sparking a fierce debate.

The Supreme Court intervened, issuing a stay order that temporarily halted the Speaker’s decision.

Despite this, the Minority NDC has continued to assert its status as majority, prompting the Majority NPP to call for a recall of Parliament.

Recent Developments

Alex Tetteh Djornobuah, Second Deputy Majority Whip, has expressed optimism that the Supreme Court will soon issue a final ruling, ending the impasse.

In an interview with Citi Eyewitness News, Djornobuah stated, “The court process will start from Friday… We believe that before the 7 days will elapse, the court will do justice to whatever the NDC is claiming.”

Impact on Governance

The parliamentary standoff has halted critical government business, prompting concerns about the country’s governance.

The Majority argues that the suspension of parliamentary sittings is hindering essential legislative work.

Role of the Supreme Court

As the highest judicial body in Ghana, the Supreme Court plays a crucial role in resolving constitutional and legal disputes.

Its ruling will have significant implications for the country’s parliamentary dynamics.

BY Daniel Bampoe