Senior High School Selection Starts August 23

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum – Minister of Education

In a recent press release, the Ministry of Education has announced the start of the school selection exercise for the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates.

The school selection commenced immediately after briefing on the process and modus.

The Ministry has developed an informative video that elaborates on the selection process, which will be featured within schools and extensively broadcast on various television networks across the country.

Parents/Guardians, BECE graduands, and the general public are encouraged to actively participate in the selection process and note the importance of the following timelines.

The School Selection Period has been scheduled from August 23 to September 4, 2023. During this period, candidates will be given selection forms to complete and submit to their JHS Head Teacher.

The in School Showing of Selection Guidelines Video will start on August 21 to August 25, 2023, and the specific date and time for your school will be communicated to you by your JHS Head Teacher. To access the video and the selection form, stakeholders can visit the official website of the Free Senior High School (SHS) Secretariat at www.freeshs.net, it said.

The Ministry of Education is committed to an informed and transparent school selection process, and they extend their appreciation to all participants for their engagement. The spokesperson for the ministry, Kwasi Kwarteng encouraged the public to participate actively in the selection process.

By Vincent Kubi