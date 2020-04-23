Serial Robber Grabbed At Bubuashie

Odorkor Police have finally apprehended a 26-year old serial robber at Bubuashie near Kaneshie in Accra.

Suspect, Emmanuel Koomson aka Thunder Boy, according to the police, has been on their wanted list for close to a year for his involvement in a series of robberies within Sakumono and Odorkor including others in the Western Region.

According to DSP Effia Tenge, the Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Koomson jumped court bail after Sakumono Police arrested him for his involvement in two different theft cases a year ago.

“Suspect after jumping bail moved to the Western Region where he continued with his nefarious activities,” she said.

DSP Tenge maintained that Koomsom, before his arrest in Accra, attacked and robbed a victim at Shama, in the Western Region and when he realized that the Shama Police were closing up on him, he escaped again to Accra.

She said through police intelligence, the Odorkor Police who had also been investigating the suspect in another robbery case, grabbed Koomson from his hideout at Bubuashie near Kaneshie on April 18, 2020.

“He is currently in the custody of the Odorkor Police assisting in their investigations after which he would be sent back to Shama for prosecution,” she added.

(lindatenyah@gmail.com)

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey