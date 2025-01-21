Seth Terkper, Joyce Bawah, Others Get Presidential Appointments 

President John Dramani Mahama has announced a series of significant appointments to the Office of the President, aimed at strengthening governance and enhancing operational efficiency within the administration.

Among the key appointments are Mrs. Joyce Bawah Mogt ari as Presidential Adviser and Special Aide to the President.

Stanislav Xoese Dogbe, as Deputy Chief of Staff (Operations). Seth Emmanuel Terkper, the former Finance Minister, as Presidential Adviser on the Economy.

Nana Yaa Jantuah, designated as a Presidential Staffer. Also, Shamima Muslim, will take on the role of Deputy Presidential Spokesperson.

The other appointments includes: Nana Oye Bampoe Addo – Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration). Professor Francis Dodoo – National Anti-Corruption Programme and Larry Gbevlo-Lartey – Special Envoy to the Alliance of Sahelian States.

Also are Beatrice Annangfio, Presidential Staffer and Professor Kwaku Danso-Boafo, Cabinet Secretary.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, January 21, Mr. Mahama emphasized that these appointments reflect his commitment to effective leadership and a responsive administration.

He expressed confidence that the newly appointed officials would leverage their expertise and dedication to foster national progress and development.

President Maham emphasized that these appointments are expected to enhance the effectiveness of the administration as it seeks to address pressing national issues and drive development initiatives forward.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke