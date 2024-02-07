Sexy Father Jailed 20Years For Impregnating Daugther

The Aflao Circuit Court in the Volta Region, presided over by Joseph Ofosu Behome has sentenced a 39-year-old man, Klutsey Korledzo to 20 years imprisonment in hard labour for having sexual intercourse with his daughter and getting her pregnant.

The accused was convicted on the charge of incest under section 105 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

According to the Prosecutor, Police Inspector Albert Kumbor, on January 28, 2024, the complainant (name withheld) brought his 16-year-old niece (victim) to the Agavedzi Police Station and reported that the victim disclosed to him that her father had sexual intercourse with her on multiple occasions between November and December 2023.

The Prosecutor explained to the court that the complainant said Korledzo forcibly had multiple sexual intercourse with the victim, when her mother was away on a business trip.

He said the victim confided in the complainant that the convict threatened to kill her if she dared tell anyone about the act, and the victim was suspected to be pregnant, thus, a police medical report was issued to the complainant to send her to the hospital for examination.

He said the report from the Ketu South Municipal Hospital confirmed that the victim was pregnant for two months.

However, the police went to arrest Korledzo, who confessed to the crime, detained him for investigation and later arraigned him before the Court on Friday, where he was convicted on his own plea.

-BY Daniel Bampoe