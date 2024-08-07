Shama Gets New District NHIS Office

The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has commissioned a newly built office in Shama, marking a significant milestone in the organization’s efforts to expand its reach and improve healthcare services in the region.

The ceremony, held on August 1, 2024, was attended by Dr. Da-Costa Aboagye, CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), who highlighted the organization’s achievements over the past 20 years.

Dr. Aboagye outlined his 4-point vision for the NHIA, which includes: Promotive and Preventive Healthcare: Encouraging citizens to adopt a healthy lifestyle and prioritizing health through a promotive and preventive approach, curbing Copayment/Illegal Charges: Addressing the issue of copayment and illegal charges at health facilities, issuing Ghana Cards to Children: Expanding the NHIS benefits to include the issuance of Ghana cards to children aged 6-14 and also NHIS Coverage for Visitors: Introducing NHIS coverage for visitors.

The CEO emphasized that with promotive and preventive healthcare now part of the benefits package, members will receive annual medical checks during their birth months.

District Chief Executive for Shama, Emmanuel Dadzie, also commended the NHIA for its innovative initiatives, particularly the NHIS short code 929 and the MyNHIS app.

He urged proper maintenance of the new office.

Nana Isaac Kwamina Afful, the Chairman of the occasion and donor of the land for the construction of the building, thanked NHIA for completing the project on time.

He encouraged the people of Shama to register for NHIS cards to benefit from the expanded package.

-BY Daniel Bampoe