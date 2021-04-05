What's New

Shatta Bundle On The Run After Allegedly Defiling Girl, 15

April 5, 2021

Shatta Bundle

Ghanaian social media sensation, Shatta Bundle, is reported to be on the run after allegedly defiling a 15-year-old girl.

He was in the Savannah Region for Aseda Records signing of a musician called Lexicon.

But a video purportedly showing him and the little girl in bed in a hotel room at the Plush Wuripe and Sons Royal Lodge (Bole Dubai) surfaced online later.

And a man named Mahama Haruna who is claiming to be an uncle of girl, has alleged that Shatta Bundle defiled her.

Shatta Bundle is a self-acclaimed rich man who at a point said he was richer than Nigerian billionaire, Aliko Dangote.

By Melvin Tarlue

