Shatta Bundle On The Run After Allegedly Defiling Girl, 15

Shatta Bundle

Ghanaian social media sensation, Shatta Bundle, is reported to be on the run after allegedly defiling a 15-year-old girl.

He was in the Savannah Region for Aseda Records signing of a musician called Lexicon.

But a video purportedly showing him and the little girl in bed in a hotel room at the Plush Wuripe and Sons Royal Lodge (Bole Dubai) surfaced online later.

And a man named Mahama Haruna who is claiming to be an uncle of girl, has alleged that Shatta Bundle defiled her.

Shatta Bundle is a self-acclaimed rich man who at a point said he was richer than Nigerian billionaire, Aliko Dangote.

By Melvin Tarlue