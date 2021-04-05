12 Prisoners Break Jail At Zenu/Atadeka Police Cells

POLICE IN Zenu/Atadeka are collaborating with their colleagues under the Tema Region to hunt remand prisoners who escaped from cells on Easter Day.

The escapees, Musah Ali, Richard Romeo, Basit Sulemana, Sumaila Karim, Amish Akorli, Musah Ibrahim, Abu Sadique, Mubarak Seiti, Ibrahim Adams, Ibrahim Fuseini, Aziz Fuseini and Sulemana Ibrahim.

However, police have managed to arrest three out of the suspects who escaped after pouring hot porridge on the policeman on duty.

Information available to DGN Online indicates that the incident occurred that Sunday morning at about 6:30am when a police Counter Officer, a Sergeant attempted to put a fresh suspect in the male cells.

Interestingly, one of the inmates who was given porridge that morning, surprisedly poured the hot food on the face of the policeman.

Immediately, other inmates in custody seized the opportunity to push the metal door to open freeing the inmates.

Police said they are making frantic efforts to arrest the remaining escapees.

FROM Vincent Kubi, Atadeka