Shatta Wale Defends Sammy Gyamfi

Shatta Wale

Dancehall act Shatta Wale has jumped to the defence of Sammy Gyamfi, CEO of the Ghana Gold Board, (Goldbod) following widespread criticism over a viral video showing Mr. Gyamfi giving a cash gift to controversial evangelist Nana Agradaa.

The video, which shows Mr. Gyamfi presenting US dollar bills to Nana Agradaa, sparked intense public outcry, with many questioning the source of the funds and the propriety of the gesture. Civil society groups, economists, and even members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) — the party that appointed Mr. Gyamfi — have since called for his resignation, citing concerns over public trust and ethical conduct.

But in a fiery Facebook post on May 12, 2025, Shatta Wale dismissed the criticisms as unwarranted and defended Gyamfi’s character and generosity.

“Do you all know when Sammy Gyamfi started helping the streets?” Shatta Wale wrote. “All of you should …. and leave the young man alone if you don’t know about someone’s humble beginnings. We like tarnishing people’s image too much.”

Shatta Wale argued that Mr. Gyamfi’s philanthropic acts long predate his appointment by President John Dramani Mahama and should not be viewed through a political lens. He described him as someone committed to helping the underprivileged, insisting the recent backlash ignores his past contributions to society.