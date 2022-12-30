Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Others Thrill Fans At Afrochella 2022

Some of the crème de la of Ghana and Nigeria’s music industry took turns on stage to thrill music fans at this year’s edition of the Afrochella music festival in Accra on Wednesday.

Among them were Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, Kofi Kinaata, King Promise, Ayar Starr, Fireboy DML, Kwesi Arthur, Medikal, Kuami Eugene and a host of others on the first day of the festival.

All the acts gave a good account of themselves on stage, leaving music fans all excited.

The 2022 Afrochella music festival starts, on December 28, and ends on December 29 at the El Wak Sports Stadium in Accra. It had music fans from all walks of life taking part in the fun.

Afrochella is currently the biggest festival designed to highlight and elevate thrilling and thriving millennial talent from and within Africa.

It features a festive celebration of especially Ghanaian culture in the form of Art & Fashion Installations, Live painting, The Best of African Cuisine and Live performances.

Other performances are expected from KiDi, Gyakie, Pheelz, Young Stunna, Elaine Tobi, Mzbel, Kwaw Kese, Praye, Tinny and Tic Tac on December 29.

Performing on Wednesday, Shatta expressed great happiness to have been allowed on the Afrochella stage.

According to him, even if they were only three people in the audience he was still going to perform for them. That’s how much he loves the platform and its fans.