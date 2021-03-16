SHC Presents 9 Housing Units To GIS

THE STATE Housing Company (SHC) on behalf of government has handed over nine fully furnished self-contained staff quarters to senior officers of Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) in Sunyani.

According to the Managing Director of SHC, Kwabena Ampofo Appiah, the nine bungalows comprised one- three bedrooms self-contained and eight- two bedrooms self-contained.

He said it forms part of the government’s “deliberate, vigorous policy to solve acute housing challenges for the security services in the country.”

The SHC boss said it was the vision of NPP government under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo to ensure everybody had access to affordable housing.

“Government is not going to stop at it. It is policy of government to house all men in uniform. We have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with government to build and supply housing units to all security services in the country,” he said, adding “it is simultaneously going on in Kumasi, Tamale, Sunyani and other parts of the country.”

He said “the SHC is not doing well, but it is now awakened and it is up and doing so we are going to deliver to the expectation of the President.”

The Comptroller General of GIS, Kwame Asuah Takyi, was full of praise to government for reviving one time dormant institution, the SHC, and using it to push deliberate policies to solve housing problems among the security services.

He said there was unprecedented restructuring currently ongoing in the service in terms of massive logistical support (100 vehicles), arming of personnel for border patrols, and the opportunity for staff to also embark on missions abroad just like officers in the army and the Ghana Police Service.

“But for the advent and impact of COVID-19 pandemic, officers from the service would have gone on missions abroad. All the same, we are working out modalities to see the best time to start,” he said.

He tasked the Regional Command to do periodic inspection on the buildings to make sure occupants take good care of them for future generations to benefit.

Earlier, the Comptroller General held a staff durbar and inspired them to work hard to meet government’s target set for the institution.

He advised them to take advantage of opportunities in the service and improve themselves academically, saying he would not hesitate to approve sponsorship for hardworking and deserving officers who want to improve themselves in the service and take up senior positions.

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Sunyani