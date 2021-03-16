Fire Guts St. Oscar Primary School In Kajelo

The gutted office of St. Oscar Primary School

Fire gutted the office of St. Oscar Primary School at Kajelo in the Kassena-Nankana West District in the Upper East Region in the early hours of Sunday, March 14, 2021.

According to eyewitnesses, but for the timely intervention of personnel from the district office of the Ghana National Fire Service, the entire school block would have been burnt. The headteacher of the school, Hilary Aniakwo, said he had a distress call at about 8:30am on Sunday, informing him of the incident.

“… the person asked me to leave whatever I was doing and rush to the school because my office was on fire. I quickly called the Ghana National Fire Service at Paga. With their timely intervention, they were able to quench the fire at the office. The cause of the fire was identified as an electrical fault which started from the socket.”

Items that were destroyed included a set of stuffed chairs, seven boxes of USAID learning materials and textbooks, a set of school jersey, two cartons of detergents (sanitisers, soaps, tissues, and antiseptics), ceiling fan, a radio set, a globe, two cartons of chalk, two boxes of library books and other Teaching and Learning Materials (TLM).

Aside from these items, the whole ceiling in the office and some rooms have been burnt by the fire and will require a quick replacement to enable teachers and pupils to use the structure for academic work in the coming week.

The personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service are expected to start a full-scale investigation as to what caused the fire to start from the office and what might have caused the fire from the socket.

FROM: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Kajelo, Kassena-Nankana West