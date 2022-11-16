Shippers’ Authority Adjudged Public Sector Company Of Year

THE GHANA Shippers Authority (GSA) was adjudged the ‘Public Sector Company of the Year Sector’ at the 5th Ghana Business Awards (GBA) held recently in Accra.

The authority emerged as one of 80 companies and individuals recognised for their varied roles in supporting Ghana’s economic growth through various industries.

The authority recorded significant achievements which include undertaking seminars and workshops which contributed to a reduction in the payment of demurrage by importers from US$27 million in 2019 to US$19 million in 2021.

Importers were also sensitised on how to navigate the global shortage of containers as well as the importance of buying insurance locally.

In-depth presentations were made to businesses, especially entrepreneurs on how to position themselves to benefit from the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA). While exporters were exposed to ways, they could avert challenges faced by the Bank of Ghana Letter of Commitment. The authority continued its quest to sensitise shippers on International Commercial Terms (INCOTERMS 2020) as well.

The authority also organised its biennial Maritime Law Seminar for Judges of the Superior Court as part of efforts to build the capacity of judges in maritime law. Also, there was a successful Cocoa Freight Negotiation held with twenty-six (26) shipping lines for the export of Ghana’s cocoa.

These achievements, among others, are geared towards reducing the cost of doing business at the port while protecting and promoting the interest of shippers.

The GBA, organised by Globe Productions, aims to promote business excellence locally and internationally.

The awards provided a platform to recognise individuals and companies which played significant roles in the growth and development of their business sector while recognising the key functions within the sector that promoted growth and sustainability.