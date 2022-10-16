SIM Re-registration: Unregistered SIM To Be Blocked October 31

Ursula Owusu Ekuful

The Ministry of Communications and Digitilization has given a temporary moratorium for persons who have started but not completed the process to re-register their SIM cards.

The new grace period, according to the Ministry, is to encourage these individuals to complete the process

Initially, government intended to block all unregistered SIM cards by September 30.

However, the government has rescinded such decision to give people who have started but yet to be completed new deadline of October 31.

“This is not an extension of the deadline but a temporary moratorium to encourage these individuals to complete the process,” a statement from the Ministry of Communications signed by the Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful stated.

It further served notice that all other unregistered SIMs will also be blocked progressively.

Touching on progress made so far, the statement mentioned that 28,959,006 SIM cards have been linked to Ghana Cards, which is the first phase of the registration process, representing 67.28 percent of the 42,749,662 total SIM cards issued nationally.

It continued that 18,930,664 SIM Cards have been fully registered, representing 44.28 percent of the total SIM cards issued.

On the part of data-only SIMs, including those issued by Surfline, Busy Internet, Telesol, and any institution such as ECG, the users have been given up to the end of November to complete registration.

The Ministry however acknowledged that some of our citizens have had difficulties obtaining Ghana Cards to enable them to undertake their SIM registration.

It observed that 1.3 million Ghanaians have also been issued their Ghana cards but have not collected them, describing it as “This is regrettable, and we will continue to engage the National Identification Authority to expedite the process.”

By Vincent Kubi