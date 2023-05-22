Sing, 3 Others Join National Grid

The Sing Lana and others during the commissioning of the project

Four communities in the Kumbungu district of the Northern Region, have been connected to the national grid.

The beneficiary communities are Sing, Magni, Gbali and Toligu.

The District Chief Executive for Kumbungu, Abdul Salam Hamza Fatawu during a brief but colourful ceremony indicated that the electrification of the communities will boost local economic activities in the area.

He was of the view that access to education will also be enhanced, adding that school children will have access to internet, television among others to be well informed about issues around the world.

The DCE noted that security in the newly connected communities will be enhanced, and that when there’s peace, development will take place rapidly.

He was optimistic that the district assembly will soon achieve 100% electricity coverage in the district.

Sing-Lana Alhaji Naa Iddi Lansah Seidu, the Divisional Chief of the Sing Traditional Area, thanked government and the district assembly for connecting them to the national grid.

“Today is our Independence Day because it’s today that we are joining the rest of the country to be connected to the national grid since independence, and so for us independence without development is meaningless. We are grateful to the DCE and the government for this kind gesture,” he stated.

Sing-Lana lamented the poor nature of road in the community, and called on government to come to their aid.

“Our telephony system in Sing is very poor and there are days from Accra I am unable to get through to my subjects at home. We shall be happy therefore if the situation is reversed,” he added.

He called on investors to take advantage of the electrification of the communities by setting up industries to boost agricultural activities, noting that the area has potential in terms of agriculture.

The Sing Lana is a serving Deputy Commissioner of Police and is the immediate past Greater Accra Regional Police Commander.

FROM Eric Kombat, Singa