GIS Patrol Team Attacked With Stones …3 Seriously Injured

Unknown persons have attacked immigration officers at Beat 6 of the Aflao border.

The attackers pelted the immigration officers with stones as they were on patrol duties, resulting in serious injuries of the personnel who are currently receiving treatment at the Ketu South Municipal Hospital.

The immigration officers fired warning shots to dispel the attackers. A reinforcement soon arrived to bring the situation under control, and at the time of filing this report no arrests have been made.

Reacting to the incident, management of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) expressed displeasure and stated that the attack took place at about 2325hrs on Friday night.

Explaining the circumstances under which the incident took place, a statement from the GIS stated that “the patrol team was pelted with stones, resulting in serious injuries for three members of the Immigration team who are currently receiving treatment at the Ketu South Municipal Hospital under security.

“The assaulters were however dispersed by warning shots from the patrol team ahead of the arrival of a reinforcement team of Immigration Officers.”

A bystander, the statement pointed out, sustained gunshot injury when the immigration officers fired shots. The bystander is however currently responding to treatment, the statement added.

Management of the GIS has condemned the attack and advised “border residents of Aflao, commuters and citizens, in general, to consider border officials as people working ultimately for the safety of our motherland.”

Continuing, the GIS management said “while we appreciate the cooperation and support from border residents and citizens as a whole, these attacks on Officers by some members of the public must stop immediately.”

Management of GIS will continue to keep a close eye on the situation at Aflao, and all necessary mechanisms will be deployed to keep border security uncompromised, the statement assured.

Officers, especially at the Aflao Sector Command, the GIS management has charged, should remain resolute and not be deterred by the unfortunate incident.

Border patrol is becoming increasingly perilous, recent incidents supporting this assertion.

Only an investigation will show whether the attackers were smugglers or persons who sought to engage in an unlawful activity and could not stand the patrol team.

Last year, an immigration officer was killed in the Upper East Region by persons suspected to be smugglers.

With militants in the Sahelian region pitching camp in Burkina Faso, the situation cannot be said to be smooth.

