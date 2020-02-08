Sly Collins Drops ‘Fall In Love’ Featuring Kamelyon

Sly Collins

Veteran Highlife musician Obiba Sly Collins has collaborated with rapper Kamelyon to release a new single titled ‘Fall in Love’, to express his love to his fans and dear ones in this season of love.

The Asomdwe hit maker said ‘Fall in Love’ was released specifically for his fans as well as music lovers as a special gift for Valentine’s Day.

‘Fall In Love’ is an exciting tune, a potential chart topper and love song that will be played a lot in the month of Love–February.

The song comes off his upcoming album which will be released later this year.

The mid-tempo song with danceable beats suitable for any social event will soon be available on various download platforms and social media.

According to Obiba Sly Collin, the ‘Fall In Love’ song will be perfect for the valentine season which will be celebrated on Friday.

What is most unique about the song is the fact that it is rendered in Twi, English and Ga; first of its kind in Ghana and also meant to reinforce the message of love as it should be.

The legendary highlife musician who was born in the Ashanti Region but grew up in Nigeria where he mostly stayed with his mentor, Fela, can be described as an accomplished musician and a business man by all standards.

Aside music, he manages three companies in Ghana with branches in some parts of Africa and Europe.

“I manage three companies in Ghana, Jia Sheng GH Limited, Solaqua Company Limited and Ghana Direct Limited. I am also the founder and executive director of the Obiba Foundation,” he told BEATWAVES.

The musician hinted that he returned to Ghana in 1994 and released his first album titled ‘Don’t Forget Your Culture’, followed by the ‘Yeboa Ghana’ album, released in 1998.

In 2000, under Universal Records, Sly released his third album, ‘Odo Fantastic’ and 2004 released ‘Total Unity’ under OJEZ Music, a Nigeria-based record label.

According to him, when things were getting better for him, he released his fifth album with a peace song in 2008, then in 2012 another album with another peace song titled ‘Peace Election’ for the 2012 election on which he featured all the presidential candidates in the song’s music video.

1n 2015, Sly released another album titled ‘Voice of Reason’ which featured stars like Sherifa Gunu, Atinka, Kodzi and Sudha Parkeler from India.

Between 2015 and 2019 the highlife musician released a number of hit singles to entertain his cherished fans and highlife music lovers.