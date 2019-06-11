Soldiers On Church Guard Duties

Soldiers are providing security to the Catholic Church in Hamile in the Upper West Region where a Burkinabe was arrested with a firearm hidden on him.

Last Sunday witnessed a military presence on the premises of the church and adjoining areas.

Members of the church were appreciative for the protection. They think that such security protection they are receiving would embolden them to go about their religious activities without fear. The man who was first nabbed for being in the church with a firearm has made his first appearance in a Wa Magistrate Court, his next date being 14th June 2019.

Government has reassured citizens about its preparedness to do everything possible to protect them from harm’s way.

Sunday’s military protection of the church and its environs is part of government’s efforts to deal with the scare of terrorist attacks targeting the church.

Contingents of the military from Tamale and the Formed Police Unit (FPU) are in the town to offer protection. “The Upper West region is safe and we have put out measures to ensure that the safety and security of our people are guaranteed” Dr. Hafiz Bin Saleh the Upper West Regional Minister said.

The Upper West Regional Security Council has met stakeholders to apprise them about the situation and what roles they too must play. Church leaders, opinion leaders and others have been engaged with.