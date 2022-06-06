Solider, Two Others Grabbed On June 4, Shooting at Zamrama Lane

A soldier has been arrested by the Police in connection with a shooting incident that occurred on June 4, at Zamrama Lane, an Accra suburb.

Sergeant Isaac Abbey and two other persons, Godfred Amegbor and Ofei Darko, were said to have shot and injured four persons over disputed land in the area.

In a statement issued and signed by the Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, DSP Juliana Obeng, the three suspects arrested are in their custody assisting with investigations.

She said the injured victims including Ali Ashillely, Akim Zibo, Salam Musah, and Faisal Khalid Azumah sustained various degrees of gunshot wounds and were sent to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for treatment.

“Two of the arrested persons, suspects Godfred Amegbor and Ofei Darko who were posing as soldiers also sustained some injuries and were sent to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for treatment.”

Adding that, ” In their statements to the Police, the two claimed to be military personnel but that claim has not been established by our investigations,” she said.

DSP Obeng said the suspects will be taken through due process of the law and thanked residents for their support in arresting the suspects.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey