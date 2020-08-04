Soothsayer Who Allegedly Killed 90 Year Old Woman Grabbed In Yeji

Information reaching DGN Online indicates that Sherina Mohammed alias Hajia Filipino, aged 40, the prime suspect connected to the killing of Madam Akua Denteh has been arrested.

The 90-year-old Denteh was lynched at Kafaba in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region for being a ‘witch.’

According to the Ghana Police Service, the suspect was arrested at her hideout in Yeji in the Bono East Region.

Police are transporting the suspect from Yeji to the Salaga Divisional Command for interrogation.

Sherina Mohammed was brought into the community to allegedly cast out witchcraft and after some purported rituals, she reportedly labelled the 90-year-old woman as a witch.

When the woman was informed, she denied being a witch and appealed to the soothsayer to spare her, but her plea fell on deaf ears, DGN Online gathered.

Reports say the woman was openly beaten to death by Sherina Mohammed with support from a mob in the community.

Latifah Bumaye, 25, a trader believed to be an associate of the ringleader and five other suspects have been arrested and arraigned before the Bole District Magistrate court and demanded to reappear in court on August 20.

FROM Eric Kombat, Yeji