SOS Ignites Eastern Region Support Base with Mother’s Day Feast for Female NPP Executives

In a significant show of appreciation and political solidarity ahead of Mother’s Day, the New Juaben North Constituency Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Samuel Osei Sarkodie, popularly known within party circles as SOS, on Saturday, May 9, 2026, hosted a special feast for female constituency executives across the Eastern Region.

The gathering brought together approximately 65 women occupying various executive positions within the party structure, including Women Organisers, their deputies and other female constituency executives.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Sarkodie described the occasion as more than a social event, insisting it was a deliberate recognition of the sacrifices, resilience and historic contribution of women to the growth and survival of the NPP.

“Our party’s history, when properly examined, reveals that its greatest endurance has often rested on the sacrifices of women. In moments when the tradition was tested, women preserved the spirit of the party at the grassroots. If the NPP shall rise again to greater strength and reclaim political power with renewed purpose, it will be because women once again chose to carry the burden of hope upon their shoulders,” he stated.

He further noted that many of the women, being mothers and active churchgoers, would likely be occupied on the official Mother’s Day celebration on Sunday, hence the decision to honour them in advance.

As part of the event, gifts were presented to all patrons and invited participants in what many attendees described as a thoughtful and deeply appreciative gesture.

Samuel Osei Sarkodie

Mr Sarkodie assured participants that the initiative would become a continuing tradition, stating that “this will neither be the first nor the last.”

The programme also carried important political significance as the aspiring regional executive formally communicated his intention to contest for the position of Eastern Regional Youth Organiser of the NPP and accordingly appealed for the support, prayers and cooperation of party executives and grassroots members.

The event attracted notable figures within the party hierarchy. The current Eastern Regional Youth Organiser, Alhaji Adamu Raha, was present in solidarity with the aspiring regional youth leader, while the Eastern Regional Women’s Organiser, Madam Mercy Amoh Darkoah, popularly known as Obour, also attended in support of the initiative.

In a further demonstration of growing grassroots backing, 15 Constituency Youth Organisers and their deputies from across the region were also in attendance.

The spiritual aspect of the programme was led by Prophet Emmanuel Worlasi, who offered prayers and exhortations for unity, wisdom, divine favour and direction for both the party and the aspirations of the organiser.

The occasion transcended politics and stood principally as a timely acknowledgement of the often underappreciated role women continue to play in sustaining party structures across the country.