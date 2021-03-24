Speaker ‘Jabs’ Gameboy

The Gameboy (in cap) with the Speaker displaying the boxer’s titles

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has admonished the Ghanaian International featherweight boxer, Emmanuel Tagoe, not to let his recent success get in the way of a great career ahead.

He wants the boxer, popularly known as the Gameboy, to continuously remain disciplined and humble at all times.

The Speaker made the admonishment when the international featherweight boxer called on him at his office in Parliament on Monday to present his (Tagoe’s) laurels to Bagbin, who is also the boxer’s long term mentor.

Speaker Bagbin, who was very proud of Tagoe’s recent achievements in boxing, praised the boxer.

Tagoe, who has won 32 out of his 33 fights, is scheduled for a world championship elimination fight in the USA in May.

The last fight of Tagoe took place on November 27, 2020 against Mason Menard, and won by majority decision.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House