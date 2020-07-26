Speciallady Gives To 37 Military Hospital

Officials of Speciallady and Officers of the hospital with the items

A Non-Governmental Organisation committed to improving women’s reproductive healthcare, Speciallady Awareness, has donated medical supplies, drinks, toiletries and many other items worth thousands of pounds to 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

The donation, done last Friday was intended to support the medical team in their delivery of essential medical care for women with reproductive health issues.

Founder of Speciallady Awareness, Elizabeth Amoaa, said as a patient herself suffering from various gynaecological conditions, she believes that an early diagnosis and treatment can prevent further complications.

She has previously donated items to educational institutions, hospitals and rural communities in Ghana.

Her constant philanthropic actions derive from her mission to foresee that women are getting the right medical care and support.

Speciallady made headlines last year when her story was screened by Born Different show which attracted millions of viewers both nationally and internationally.

She is known to have two wombs, two cervixes and two vaginas canals and diagnosed with severe Endometriosis, Adhesion, fibroids and ovarian cysts.

The donation was supported by both national and international organisations such as Advocate for World Health, Kayatours Management Services, Koodoo Hospitality, Smiley’s Bakery, Icann Brands Events Innovation, DZ group Ghana and 3FM.

Due to the late diagnosis of her gynaecological conditions which resulted in 6 surgical procedures, Elizabeth took the steps to encourage other women to have early medical intervention and adequate medical care.

Elizabeth, a native of Wiamoase in the Sekyere-East district of the Ashanti region who lives in the United Kingdom regularly visits Ghana her birth country to raise awareness on gynaecological conditions and menstrual hygiene.

She had previously donated items such as medical supplies, sanitary towels, children, clothing and educational materials worth thousands of pounds.