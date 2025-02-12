Sports Minister Calls For GPL Venue Re-Assessment

Kofi Adams

Sports Minister Kofi Adams has urged the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to reassess the Ghana Premier League (GPL) venues to ensure they meet the required safety and security standards.

Mr. Adams stressed the importance of a collaborative approach between the Club Licensing Committee, the Safety and Security Committee, and the National Sports Authority (NSA) to enhance security at match venues during a meeting with GFA officials.

He emphasised that thorough inspections should be conducted to determine whether existing stadiums are adequately equipped to host high-profile games safely.

His call comes in response to increasing concerns over hooliganism and violence at league centres, which reached a crisis point following the tragic death of Asante Kotoko fan Francis Nana Yaw Frimpong (Pooley) in Nsoatre.

His killing led to widespread demands for tighter security measures, with clubs such as Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak backing the need for reforms.

The re-evaluation of venues is expected to focus on Security infrastructure, including CCTV installations and emergency exits, policing strategies and crowd control measures, compliance with international stadium safety regulations and improvements in fan engagement to reduce tensions on matchdays.

GFA General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo, confirmed that discussions are ongoing to address these concerns.