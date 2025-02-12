Mahama Orders Investigation Into NSS Ghost Names Scandal

John Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has ordered the National Investigation Bureau (NIB) to conduct an immediate investigation into the operations of the National Service Authority (NSA) under the previous government.

This follows the discovery of 81885 suspected ghost names on the scheme.

In a release, dated February 12, 2025, the ghost names were detected following a head count of active National Service Personnel at the behest of the minister for finance as a prerequisite for the clearance of allowance arrears dating back to August 2024.

According to the release, figure 81885 is less than the 180030 names presented by the previous management of the authority for payment of allowance in 2024.

“The ministry of finance has upon completion of the headcount released an amount of GSH 226,019,224 covering allowance payments arrears for 98145 actual National Service Personnel,” it stated.

The President has therefore tasked the new management of the authority to conduct urgent reforms and establish controls to prevent the recurrence of the phenomenon of ghost names on the scheme.

By Florence Asamoah Adom