OSP Declares Ken Ofori-Atta Wanted

Ken Ofori-Atta

The Special Prosecutor has declared former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta wanted for allegations of corruption and corruption-related offences, including the release of state funds for the construction of the National Cathedral.

The Office says it is investigating the former Minister in four high-profile cases, including the Contractual arrangements between Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) and the GRA for the stated objective of the enhancement of revenue assurance in the downstream petroleum sector, upstream petroleum production and minerals and metals resources value chain.

It is also investigating him for the termination of a distribution loss reduction and associated network improvement project contract between ECG and Beijing Technology (BXC).

Again, the OSP says it is investigating Mr. Ofori-Atta for the procurement of contractors and materials and activities and payments in respect of the national cathedral project.

The fourth case has to do with “activities and payments in respect of a contract awarded by the Ministry of Health initially commenced by the ministry of special developments initiatives to service Ghana Auto Group Limited for purchases and after sales service and maintenance of 307 Mercedes Benz sprinter ambulances for the national ambulance service and 5. payments out of and utilisatiion of the tax refund account of GRA.”

The Special Prosecutor, Kisi Agyebeng, speaking at a press conference where he declared the former Minister a fugitive, indicated that the former Minister was asked to appear at the OSP in person on February 10, 2025 at 10GMT for an interview but he chose to instruct his lawyers to inform the OSP that he was out of the jurisdiction indefinitely on medical grounds.

Meanwhile, the OSP has denied any involvement in the armed individuals who allegedly raided the home of the former Minister.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak