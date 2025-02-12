I’m Ready To Corporate With OSP – Dr. Mustapha Hamid

Dr. Mustapha Hamid

The former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, has publicly declared his willingness to cooperate with the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) regarding an ongoing investigation into an alleged embezzlement of GH¢1.3 billion from the Unified Petroleum Pricing Fund (UPPF).

“My attention has been drawn to an announcement by the Special Prosecutor, Mr. Kissi Agyebeng, that I am under investigations for some alleged embezzlement of funds at the Unified Petroleum Price Fund (UPPF) during my tenure as the Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority,” he said in a social media post.

This was after the Special Prosecutor (OSP) Kissi Agyebeng announced the investigation into an alleged embezzlement of GH¢1.3 billion from the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) at a press conference today in Accra.

Dr. Abdul-Hamid who is the former NPA CEO, and three others; Jacob Amoah, the Coordinator of the Unified Petroleum Pricing Fund (UPPF); Wendy Ashong Newman and Freda Tandoh; are those to be investigated by the OSP.

During the press conference Mr. Agyebeng announced that the investigation will focus on suspected corruption and related offenses involving funds misappropriated from UPPF.

He said, “The OSP has commenced investigations into suspected corruption and corruption-related offenses in respect of an alleged embezzlement of GH¢1.3 billion from the Unified Petroleum Pricing Fund (UPPF) at the National Petroleum Authority (NPA)”.

After the announcement, Mustapha Hamid took to social media to acknowledge the investigation, stating that he has not yet received any official summons or invitation from the OSP or any other state investigative body.

“As at this afternoon, I have neither received any invitation by any State investigative body nor have I been under investigation for any such alleged crime. However, I am willing to avail myself to assist in any investigations of the alleged embezzlement of funds.” He said.

The allegations suggest that during Mustapha Hamid’s tenure, significant funds from the UPPF may have been misappropriated, leading to possible financial imbalance within the petroleum sector.

The UPPF, is a system in Ghana’s petroleum sector, designed to ensure uniform fuel pricing across the country by covering transportation costs for oil marketing companies.