Tiger Woods Withdraws from The Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods announced on Monday that he will not compete in this week’s The Genesis Invitational, where he serves as the tournament host.

“I planned to tee it up this week, but I’m just not ready,” Woods said in a statement. His mother, Kultida Woods, passed away last week at age 80.

“I did my best to prepare, knowing it’s what my Mom would have wanted, but I’m still processing her loss,” he added.

Woods’ last PGA TOUR appearance was at the 2024 Open Championship, where he missed the cut. He has since competed in the tech-driven TGL golf league.

Jake Knapp will replace Woods in the field. Knapp, inspired by Woods’ legendary 2006 WGC victory, fondly recalls receiving a ball from Woods’ caddie, Steve Williams.

By Wletsu Ransford