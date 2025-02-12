Hohoe United’s Thrilling Comeback Seals 3-2 Victory Against Akatsi All Stars

League leaders, Hohoe United, came from behind to defeat Akatsi All Stars in a scintillating 3-2 victory at the Hohoe Sports Stadium on Sunday.

John Ocansey scored in the 11th and 39th minutes for Akatsi All Stars but Faruk Mohammed pulled one back from the spot in the 42nd minute for Hohoe United by halftime. Djanfarou Mumuni made it 2-2 for Hohoe United in the 68th minute before William Oduro scored the winning goal for the home side in stoppage time.

William Oduro of Hohoe United was named player of the match.

Meanwhile, Premier League side Great Olympics were held to a 1-1 draw at Kings Palaces on Sunday. Isaac Mensah scored first for Great Olympics in the third minute, while Atadana Edward Kwame leveled matters for Kings Palaces in the 49th minute. Great Olympics currently occupy the second position in the table with 32 points.

Also, Home Stars secured their third home victory this season, defeating former Premier League side Okwawu United 1-0 at the Ho Sports Stadium. Ronald Numenya’s early goal in the 7th minute sealed the win for Home Stars.

By Wletsu Ransford