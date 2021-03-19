Spotify’s ‘African Heat Campaign’ Celebrates Dance Music Culture

Fuse ODG

As a way of celebrating the power of African voices throughout the continent and beyond, Spotify is shining a spotlight on one of its flagships, curated playlists ‘African Heat’, by means of an interactive marketing campaign that brings the spirit of Africa alive around the globe.

The campaign journeys through a series of partnerships, activations, a dance challenge video (#africanheatchallenge), and more creative content opportunities that will play out through on-and-off-platform initiatives on local, regional, and international levels.

Highlighting the diversity of African talent, the playlist is an explosion of Afro-centric sounds, carving out a space for African creators to showcase their music to a global audience.

Centered on the key role that the Afro-dance community has played in spreading African pop music across the globe, the campaign includes the likes of Focalistic, Fuse ODG, Olamide, as well as some of the leading female faces of dance music in Africa – Moonchild Sanelly, Sho Madjozi, Niniola, and Amapiano’s Lady Du.

“Dance culture has helped my music spread outside of the continent. Music and dance go hand in hand,” said Olamide.

By including emerging and established artistes alongside one another – Amapiano’s newer artistes, Focalistic and Lady Du together with Azonto dance genre pioneer, Fuse ODG and Shaku Shaku street dance driver, Olamide – Spotify is showcasing its dedication to and investment in all artistes.

The beautifully shot clip was directed by the talented, award-winning, Johannesburg-based Zandi Tisani, who uses her experience to draw attention to her work in edgy and bold ways.

Set to Focalistic’s hit ‘Ke Star’, the clip encourages fans to immerse themselves in the sounds of the playlist, delving into the language of dance to express the connection between African communities worldwide that share a love of dance music.

The video features dancers from major cities in Africa and across the globe, including local sensation Kamo Mpela, Nigeria’s Boluwatife, Ghana’s DWP Academy and more as they move through the streets of their cities doing the #africanheatchallenge.

On the playlist today, fans can find Spotify Clips, featuring soundbites and self-shot videos from the artistes mentioned, speaking to the impact and influence of African Dance culture.

These artistes will also appear on large-scale Spotify billboards to promote African Heat in New York City and Toronto.