Power Outage To Hit Volta & Oti Regions

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCO) has informed

residents of the Volta and Oti regions of Ghana that, with effect from Thursday, March 18 to Monday, March 22, 2021, they will experience 12-hour power outages. This is planned for five days, including the weekend.

The power outage, a vital rationing programme, is meant to allow the GRIDCO to undertake repair works on its transformer supplying power to the above-mentioned regions.

The announcement made by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) explained that the company would be interrupting power supply to the said regions on the request of GRIDCO, owing to the fact that its 69KV transmission line from the Asiekpe Bulk Supply Point would require some major maintenance works.

The 12-hour power rationing interruption is, indeed, designed such that power goes off, either from 6:00am to 6:00pm or from 6pm to 6:00am on the said days; thus a 12-hour power rationing exercise. The areas to be affected include Keta, Sogakope, Adaklu, Ho, Akatsi, Hohoe, Jasikan, Nkwanta, Dambai, among others.

This projected power interruption exercise, is but a sequel to the nationwide power outage which occurred about a fortnight ago. The recent interruption in power supply which was experienced in Accra, the national capital, and in Kumasi, Ghana’s second biggest city, attracted angst and displeasure from the citizenry; many of whom began wondering whether the much-dreaded 2012-2016 ‘Dumsor’ (an era of frequent power outages) was back.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)