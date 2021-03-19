Angry Lover Burns Boy, 10

At Medoma near Kumasi in the Ashanti Region, an angry man intentionally set his girlfriend’s room on fire, leading to the death of a 10-year-old boy and injuries to two others.

The suspect, one Kwaku Agyeman reportedly had a misunderstanding with his girlfriend, Patience Kyeremanteng. This misunderstanding culminated in him setting fire to Kyeremanteng’s rented room at Medoma. The inferno trapped and killed a 10-year-old boy named Prince Oti, whose twin sister, Princess Oti and another person, Aninwaah Agyeman, also suffered serious bodily injuries.

The harrowing and heartbreaking incident happened in a compound house, around 12am on the night of March 16-17, 2021. It is not known if the said suspect is in any way related to the dead boy.

A Police Station Report, confirmed the incident, saying that the landlord, Daniel Yaw Opoku, at about 1am that same day, had reported to the Mamponteng Police of a case of arson in his house. According to Yaw Opoku, his tenant Patience Kyeremanteng and her boyfriend, Agyeman had had a misunderstanding, and that the latter had ended up burning Patience’s rented room.

The ensuing fire had burnt Prince Oti to ashes, and caused serious bodily injuries to Princess Oti and Aninwaah Agyeman. The blaze had also consumed three other rooms in the vicinity. The Police Report said that firefighters had to intervene before the inferno could be doused.

Sadly, by the time the fire was brought under control, the 10-year-old boy was dead and two other people, including the deceased’s twin sister, had suffered serious collateral injuries.

The suspect, Agyeman, did not escape unscathed. He had also suffered injuries and was on admission in the hospital, under Police guard. Two other injured persons had also been hospitalised, whereas the dead boy’s corpse was in a morgue.

From I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi