Stanbic Donates To GMA

A scene during the presentation of the dummy cheque

Stanbic Bank Ghana has supported the 1991-year group of Ghana Military Academy (GMA) Regular Career Course’s (RCC) 30th anniversary celebrations with a sum of Ninety-Nine Thousand Ghana Cedis (USD 8,500.0).

The donation will be used to purchase a portable ventilator for the Medical Emergency Unit of the 37 Military Hospital, Accra.

At a brief ceremony to present the cheque to the officers, Mawuko Afadzinu, Head of Brand and Marketing at Stanbic Bank said that the donation is in line with the bank’s unwavering commitment to supporting better health outcomes for the people of Ghana by financing healthcare providers, health infrastructure and equipment, and investing in health-focused CSI programmes.

“Stanbic is a bank that deeply cares about the health of people in communities we operate. Our decision to support this project came naturally to us because we saw an opportunity to come together once again to touch a very important need area, health, although these are not the kindest of times for banks. We chose to fund the cost of the mechanical ventilator because we know it will help the Emergency Unit deliver quality care and ultimately save lives,” he stated.

The Base Commander, Air Force Base, Accra, Air Commodore Eric Agyen-Frempong, received the cheque on behalf of the group and thanked Stanbic Bank for their support, noting that “as part of our 30th anniversary celebrations, we decided to give back to the 37 Military Hospital and accordingly rolled out a one-year fundraising project to solicit funds to fix old machines in the Medical Emergency Unit and buy new equipment as well. We are very grateful to Stanbic Bank for positively responding to our call and contributing to the success of this project.”

Stanbic Bank Ghana has over the years embarked on numerous corporate social initiatives to drive national growth and ensure a better world for all.

In 2020, the bank donated COVID-19 items to three healthcare institutions to help in their fight against the pandemic. The institutions were Ghana Health Service (GHS), Cardiothoracic Unit of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and the 37 Military Hospital.

The GHS got 5,568 units of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test kits, 5,504 units of Nucleic acid (RNA) extraction kits, and an Autopure 32A-Nucleic Acid Purification System – all valued at upward of $100,000. The Cardio Unit and 37 Military Hospital each received 200 Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for their frontline staff.