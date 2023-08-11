GIS Launches Code Of Conduct

The Comptroller-General supporting the Chief Director to launch the manual

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), yesterday launched its code of conduct and reporting mechanism manual towards addressing unethical behaviour.

The code is intended to also serve as a mechanism for reporting officers who go contrary to the guiding principles of the service.

Chief Director at the Ministry of the Interior, Adelaide Annor Kumi, who represented the Minister of the Interior at the launch in Accra, said a code of conduct defines an organisation’s mission, vision, values and principles, all of which improve standards of professional conduct.

According to her, the absence of a code of conduct and reporting mechanism in an institution creates a fertile ground that nurtures corrupt practices.

“The perception alone in an institution leads to the general lowering of morale and trust among the public. This perceived corruption becomes a more dangerous factor when an institution is expanding in terms of growth and resources,” she added.

She was therefore hopeful that the code of conduct would promote integrity, openness and transparency among officers of GIS, adding that it would also transmit a strong signal that the service is committed to adhering to the highest standards of integrity.

She also asked the management and council to create various innovative ways to instill in the officers the code of conduct. Continuing, she said that this would fail to achieve its intended objective if left to lie on shelves of the organisation.

“Come out with slogans to put officers on their toes and serve as deterrents for unethical behaviours. Comptroller-General, lawyer Takyi and his management team, I know you are action-oriented and you shall deliver,” she added.

Comptroller-General of the GIS, Lawyer Kwame Asuah-Takyi, in his remarks, said the launch signified another fulfilled significant milestone achieved by the service to ensure discipline among all officers in curbing unethical behaviour or perception of corruption in its journey towards a brighter and better service.

He said, “The new Code of Conduct and Reporting Mechanism has come at the right time to kick-start a campaign in addressing specific public perceptions while instilling public confidence, partnership and commitment; the promotion of integrity, accountability and transparency.”

He, therefore, urged officers of the service to regard the code of conduct as “their personal Bibles and Qu’rans, as a legacy that will be bequeathed to the service.”

Mr. Asuah-Takyi further commended the “Strengthening Border Security in Ghana (SBS in Ghana) body for their financial support over the years.”

Among some of the stakeholders present at the launch include officials from other sister security agencies, representatives from the ministries as well as civil society groups.

The GIS recently interdicted 27 officers some of them seniors for engaging in behaviour which put the integrity of the service into disrepute. Investigations are being undertaken in the cases of the officers.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah