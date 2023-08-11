Soccer For Dreamers Supports Skate Soccer Federation

One of the organisers (L) presenting one of the jerseys to Frimpong

Charity driven NGO, Soccer for Dreamers, has supported the disabled sport (Ghana Skate Soccer Federation) with some items.

After watching the physically challenged demonstrate their skills and talent at UTC, Accra Central, where they train, the organisers of Soccer For Dreamers; Baruch, Jed, and Kayden Akwaboah and their mum, Sylvia were touched and offered them another opportunity to browse and find opportunities by joining the Ubuntu Online Academy.

The Ghana Country Director of Soccer for Dreamers, Stephane Lecosson, said their aim is to support the vulnerable and, therefore, cannot sit and watch as people suffer when they can help or do something about it.

He hinted that they will soon reach out to the Ghana National Amputee Team who are preparing for the first African Para Games to be hosted in Accra, Ghana.

He said they cannot do all, so their example should inspire others to help.

“We serve humanity through soccer, the passion of many people,” he said.

President of the Ghana Skate Soccer Association and the International Federation of Skate Soccer (IFSS), Albert K. Frimpong, said he was highly impressed, likewise his players, and expressed gratitude to Soccer for Dreamers for the donation of jerseys, pants and hoses.

Soccer for Dreamers recently launched an online app and site for young and old sportsmen and women who wish to learn so many things in education, employment, and others – Ubuntu Online Academy is free.

From The Sports Desk