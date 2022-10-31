Standard Requires For Imports To Be Reviewed -Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says from next May next year, there will be review of standards required for imports of goods into the country that can be produce locally.

According to him, government will prioritise import and review the management of the foreign exchange reserves in relations to imports of products such as rice, vegetable oil, tooth picks, pasta, ceremic tiles, bottle water, among others with intensified government support and that of the banking sector, can be manufactured and produced in Ghana.

“Government will from May 2023, that is (6) six month from now review the situation,” President Akufo-Addo said when addressing the nation Sunday October 30, 2022.

He mentioned that he is determined to restore stability into the economy and provide relief because “We are all in this together, I am asking for your support to rescue Ghana from the throes of economic crisis.

By Vincent Kubi