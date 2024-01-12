Stars Hit Ground Running In Abidjan

Stars first training session in Abidjan

The Black Stars on Wednesday evening hit the ground running (first training session) in Abidjan after arriving from Kumasi earlier on Monday.

This session offered the technical team an opportunity to put their house in order for the impending 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which commences tomorrow.

Under the tutelage of Chris Hughton, the team participated in various drills during the training session, which lasted a little over an hour.

Their spirited demeanor was palpable as they readied themselves for the challenges ahead.

Ghana’s opening game against Cape Verde is slated for Sunday.

Later, they will clash with Egypt and Mozambique in the remaining Group B fixtures, scheduled for Thursday, January 18 and Monday, January 22.

Ghana will be hoping to make a strong start to their campaign against Cape Verde, who are making their fourth appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars will then round off their group stage fixtures against Mozambique, who are making their third appearance at the AFCON.

Overall, Ghana’s group stage fixtures offer an exciting blend of youth and experience, with some of the biggest names in African football set to take centre stage.

The Black Stars will be eager to make a strong impression in front of their fans, and they will be hopeful of winning the tournament for the first time since 1982, when Libya hosted the competition.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum