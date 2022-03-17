Stephen Appiah Denies Sexual Affairs With Abena Korkor

Stephen Appiah

Ex-Black Star’s skipper, Stephen Appiah has denied reports that he had an amorous relationship with mental health advocate and social media sensation, Abena Korkor.

This comes a day after Abena allegedly mentioned his name among men who had sex with her.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Abena allegedly named Stephen Appiah among two top musicians, another ex-Black Star skipper and one other person in her updated list of men she had sex with.

They are supposedly part of some 100 men that Abena has sworn to expose for having sex with her.

“Fuck them being peoples’ husbands’ I am also a person. As I said, I am@doing as I wish like they did. They can continue suit. You know very well I don’t keep sexual secrets then u come to my garden,” she said before mentioning Stephen’s name and the other ex-player’s name and asked them to “step up your game!”

But Stephen in a press statement on Thursday denied any amorous encounter with her.

“My attention has been drawn to viral publications on social media suggesting that I have had an amorous relationship with one Miss Abena Korkor.

The said publications are not only false, baseless and unfounded, but they are also mischievous and fanciful conjectures of the said author,” he stated.

“I am constrained to respond to this needless provocation because that false and offensive narrative strikes at the very core of my hard-won reputation, both at home and abroad.

“Let me place on record that I have never encountered the said author in any special way other than at a few open and public events where she sought my permission to take photos with me.

l entreat my family, friends and well-wishers to disregard the offensive and provocative publications, and treat it with the contempt that it deserves,” he stated.