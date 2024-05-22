Stephen Ntim Appointed Board Chairman Of NPA

Stephen Ayesu Ntim, the National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has been appointed the Board Chairman of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), succeeding Joe Addo-Yobo who has held the position since 2017.

The announcement was made by Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh in a Facebook post, highlighting Mr. Ntim’s swearing-in ceremony at the ministry.

New Leadership

Mr. Ntim’s appointment comes with a set of key priorities outlined by Energy Minister Dr. Prempeh, emphasizing the need to strengthen regulatory frameworks, enhance operational efficiencies, and uphold the highest standards of integrity and accountability within the NPA.

With his extensive leadership experience and political acumen, Mr. Ntim is entrusted with steering the downstream regulator towards achieving its objectives for the benefit of all Ghanaians.

He had previously chaired the Lands Commission board for a period of over four years before the board was dissolved paving the way for new members.

Experience

A stalwart of the NPP, Mr. Ntim’s political journey dates back to his membership in the Danquah-Busia Club, which later evolved into the New Patriotic Party in 1992. Throughout his tenure within the party, he has held various roles, showcasing his commitment to the NPP’s principles and values.

His service as the National First Vice-Chairman from 2001 to 2005 and subsequent bids for the chairmanship position underscore his dedication and perseverance within the party’s organizational hierarchy.

Following four unsuccessful attempts, Mr. Ntim emerged victorious in the party’s national chairman election in 2022, marking a significant milestone in his political career.

His victory after numerous contests reflects both his resilience and the support garnered from the party faithful.

The journey to leadership within the NPP has equipped Mr. Ntim with a wealth of experience and insights that are poised to drive transformative changes within the NPA.

Vision

As he assumes his new role as the Board Chairman of the NPA, Mr. Ntim’s vision aligns with fostering regulatory excellence, operational effectiveness, and governance transparency within the petroleum sector.

By leveraging his leadership acumen and strategic approach to decision-making, Mr. Ntim aims to propel the NPA towards operational excellence and regulatory compliance, ultimately benefiting the Ghanaian populace.

Stephen Ayesu Ntim’s appointment as the Board Chairman of the NPA heralds a new chapter in regulatory oversight within the petroleum industry.

With a blend of political astuteness and administrative expertise, Mr. Ntim is primed to lead the NPA towards enhanced efficiency and integrity, underlining his commitment to advancing the nation’s energy sector.

As he embarks on this new mandate, expectations are high for transformative reforms and impactful governance initiatives that will shape the future trajectory of the NPA and the broader energy landscape in Ghana.

