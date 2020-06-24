Stonebwoy Denies Involvement In Kelvyn Boy Attacks

Stonebwoy Denies, Kelvyn Boy

Stonebwoy has denied his involvement in attacks on Kelvyn Boy at Ashaiman, indicating the persons who perpetrated the unfortunate act do not work with him.

During the opening of a new Electroland Ghana shop at Ashaiman on Monday, the Afrobeats singer was shockingly attacked by a group of men led by one physically built man.

In a video circulating on social media, the ‘Mea’ crooner was captured walking inside the shop with a camera crew whilst inspecting the products.

The leader of the group who ignored the cameras and officials in the shop entered screaming at the top his voice asking Kelvyn Boy to get out of the place.

Kelvyn Boy subsequently took to Twitter to address the issue with a series of tweets saying, “You send people make dem come beat me? You think say Ashaiman be your own?

The moment you start fight me norr wey you lose (laughs). You Dey fear me…? Your thing make beans,” he tweeted.

Although Kelvyn Boy did not mention any name, fingers were pointed at Stonebwoy, with some earlier reports alleging that the leader of the group is Stonebwoy’s bodyguard.

However, a statement from Stonebwoy Burniton Music Group stated that the dancehall artiste is no way associated with the attack. Those involved do not work with Stonebwoy.

“For the avoidance of doubt, we state emphatically that we are in no way associated with the alleged scuffle. Furthermore, none of the individuals who are alleged to have been involved in the alleged actions has been and/or are in the employment of Stonebwoy (sic),” the statement pointed out.

“Our attention and energies are focused on shaping Ghana’s sonic landscape through Anloga Junction, Stonebwoy’s recently released studio album which is receiving critical acclaim and global recognition,” it added.

By Francis Addo