‘Let’s Create Favourable Systems For The Youth To Thrive’

Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie and other dignitaries at the event

Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Abla Dzifa Gomashie, has called on the government to create systems that enables the youth to take charge of their lives.

Speaking at the World Population Day celebration in Accra, she said, “It is not enough to tell the youth to dream big. We must make room for those dreams to materialise.”

The event, which is on the theme: “Empowering the youth to create quality families in an inclusive society”, seeks to create awareness on global population trends and their implications for development.

She mentioned that this year’s theme is a reflection which is more than a policy.

She said, “It is a call to action, a rally, a cry for all of us to invest directly, strategically, and compassionately in the future of our youth.”

She added that Ghana has an estimated youth population of about 13 million, forming a large and energetic workforce with the potential to have innovation and productivity, stressing that these potentials should be nurtured and equipped with the right skills whiles guiding their passion.

She emphasised that the country is at a great risk when young people with potentials and resources are not nurtured to transform society.

“We risk missing out on the greatest resource we have for transforming our society,” she stressed.

She further urged the youth to take entrepreneurship and skills training seriously, as it is required in the 21st century to help an individual excel.

“The 21st century, as I said before, demands more than memorisation and certification. It demands critical thinking, digital literacy, emotional intelligence, collaboration, and adaptability. You should be able to function in any space. As long as it gives you decent living and a decent wage, I urge you to take it so you can do well in life,” she stated.

She added that the youth should take advantage of the opportunities available and utilise them.

Madam Gomashie urged educators to help students and the youth to develop the right attitude.

She said, “Our educators teach not just the mind, but also teach the heart. Attitude is everything.”

She added that teachers should help students identify their strengths and improve on them.

The organisers of the event, the National Population Council (NPC) in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and other stakeholders, used the opportunity to award some journalists for their contributions to the development of the nation.

By Florence Asamoah Adom