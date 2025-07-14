Regional Theology School Head Visits Wengam

Rev. Wengam presenting a gift to Rev. Hurst

The President of the Lome-based West Africa Advanced School of Theology (WAAST), Rev. Patrick Hurst has paid a courtesy call on the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Stephen Wengam, at Cedar Mountain Chapel in Accra.

Their discussions centred on how WAAST can serve the needs of the Ghana church in the areas of missions, theology and leadership development.

Rev. Hurst commended the Ghana church for patronising WAAST over the years.

Rev. Wengam thanked WAAST for their partnership in training servant leaders for the body of Christ.

He presented souvenirs to the WAAST delegation which included the Dean of Academic Affairs, Rev. Dr. Flinjuah.

For his part, Rev. Hurst presented gifts to Rev. Wengam.